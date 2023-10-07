Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Singer Spyro has added another house to his list of assets, months after he showed off his first house.
Sharing a photo of him at his new house, Spyro wrote;
“Another One … NEW MUSIC ,NEW HOME. The year ain’t over yet for miracles to happen stay believing and consistent “
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>