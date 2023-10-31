Monday, October 30, 2023 – Lizzo’s legal team has branded a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers as a ‘fabricated sob story.’

The 35-year-old American singer was sued in August by three ex-members of her Big Grrls dance troupe who accused her of discrimination, sexual harassment, and creating a hostile work environment.

In a motion to dismiss the case filed on Friday, the singer’s legal team argued the suit had been filed by a trio with an ‘axe to grind’ against the star and had displayed ‘a pattern of gross misconduct and failure to perform their job up to par.’

Documents obtained by Billboard showed attorney Martin D. Singer wrote: ‘Plaintiffs embarked on a press tour, vilifying defendants and pushing their fabricated sob story in the courts and in the media. That ends today.’

He continued: ‘Instead of taking any accountability for their own actions, plaintiffs filed this lawsuit against defendants out of spite and in pursuit of media attention, public sympathy and a quick payday with minimal effort.’

The lawyers also included sworn statements from 18 members of Lizzo’s touring party which dispute many of the lawsuit’s specific accusations, including allegations she had fat-shamed some of her dancers.

One of the dancers recalled: ‘I never saw anyone, including plaintiffs, being weight shamed or body shamed.’