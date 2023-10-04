Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – Ed Sheeran has revealed how he once got so stoned and lost his sense of sight after joining weed-loving rapper Snoop Dogg at his Melbourne show.

The British singer-songwriter Sheeran met the weed-loving rapper after watching him perform at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena in March, an event also attended by Hollywood star Russell Crowe.

The British star, 32, had treated his wife Cherry Seaborn and his mother-in-law Ann to a backstage meeting with Snoop after his show at the Australian venue.

But he later indulged the 51-year-old rapper and his entourage by smoking weed with them, resulting in some challenges.

He told the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast: ‘I remember him meeting my mother-in-law and being like, “What’s up, queen?”

‘I’ve sort of got quite close friends with Russell Crowe over the years and he is really close with Snoop Dogg.’

He added: ‘I don’t really smoke at all but I was in the dressing room and they were just like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.

‘He was like, “Do you want some?” so I have a bit and I was like, I don’t feel too bad, this is good. Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more.

‘I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now.’