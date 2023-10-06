Friday, October 06, 2023 – Ciara has opened up about how she realized her former relationship with the rapper Future wasn’t going to work out long-term in a new podcast interview.

The singer shared the details while chatting on Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper.

According to the 37-year-old hitmaker, it was after she and the superstar rapper welcomed their first child it dawned on her that they weren’t meant to be together long-term.

Ciara, who is now expecting her fourth child and third with her husband Russell Wilson, compared realizing that she and her ex didn’t have a future together with a total change of taste.

It’s almost like your taste buds change,’ she said, via Entertainment Tonight.

‘You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself. Like, what are things that I could be doing differently in my life?’ she continued. ‘I’m looking for a change but what does that mean?’

She and Future real name: Nayvadius DeMun Cash began their relationship in 2012, and in May 2014, they welcomed their son Future Zahir.

The pair split by August of that year in response to his alleged infidelity.

She added that she got more serious after becoming a mother, with the implication being that Future didn’t have the same maturation.

‘When you have a child, it’s very important to me, it’s no time to play around,’ she stated. ‘I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing, how am I thinking that through?’

Ciara continued, saying she sought ‘joy’ and wanted ‘to make sure my cup is full’ when she was in a relationship.

But her brief time with Future apparently left her feel depleted and ‘tired.’

‘When you’re tired, you’re tired and don’t nobody want to be tired all the time,’ she continued.

‘Those are things that come to my mind when I process, when I was making a pivotal moment in my life,’ Ciara added.

In 2015, she and the quarterback Russell Wilson started dating, and they were engaged by March of 2016.

The lovebirds tied the knot in a castle in Cheshire, England, in July of that year.