Sunday, October 22, 2023 – American singer and actress, Cher has denied having her son, Elijah, kidnapped to force him into a rehab.

Cher made the denial in reaction to her daughter-in-law’s claim of her orchestrating the kidnap.

Marieangela King, in court documents pertaining to her ongoing divorce from Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, King claimed that the singer allegedly had her son forcibly taken from his hotel room in late 2022. King claimed that she and Elijah were attempting to reconcile at the time.

Elijah had been staying at a hotel in L.A. for several months at the time allegedly battling substance abuse when this staged abduction/intervention took place. Kings claimed that as they were talking in his room, four men stormed in and snatched Elijah against his will, dragging him away.

King alleges that one of the men revealed to her that Elijah’s mom, Cher, had actually hired them, adding in her court paperwork, “I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him.” She also said she believed he was at a rehab facility at an undisclosed location without access to his phone.

One month after all these revelations surfaced, Cher is outright denying any involvement. She told New York Post;

“I didn’t do it, and if I did it, I wouldn’t say I did it. You never stop being a mom, you go to the end, you go to the mattresses when you’re trying to save your children. But I didn’t do it. And if I did it, I wouldn’t care to tell you.”