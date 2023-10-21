Saturday, October 21, 2023 – American singer Britney Spears has recalled how her father, Jamie, tauntingly declared ‘I’m Britney Spears now’ after he was controversially appointed as the conservator of her finances and personal life in 2008.

In her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, the 41-year-old singer shared new details about how her every action was monitored during the 13-year conservatorship, saying she was ‘treated like [she] was a bank robber’.

In excerpts obtained by The New York Times, the mother-of-two revealed that her unfair treatment, which saw her being looked after like she was ‘too sick’ to make basic decisions but ‘somehow healthy enough’ to continue working non-stop, made her realize that she was simply regarded as a ‘cash flow’ for her family.

Britney also claims that her father threatened her with court if she didn’t agree to another stint in rehab in 2018, and said she would look like an ‘idiot’ if she refused.

Recalling the early days of her conservatorship, she wrote: ‘Too sick to choose my own boyfriend and yet somehow healthy enough to appear on sitcoms and morning shows, and to perform for thousands of people in a different part of the world every week.

‘From that point on, I began to think that he saw me as put on the earth for no other reason than to help their cash flow.’

Elsewhere, the popstar once again claimed that the decision to put her into the controversial guardianship was made by her father, now 71, with support from her mother Lynne, 68, and a business manager, Louise (Lou) M. Taylor.

Lou Taylor, 58, has repeatedly denied allegations that she was the mastermind behind the decision, while Jamie has always insisted his decisions were an effort to protect his daughter from financial exploitation.

Jamie took control of his eldest daughter’s life and finances after some highly publicized mental health struggles which included her famously shaving her head.

It began as a temporary arrangement but became permanent by the end of 2008.

Looking back at her lifestyle, Britney stated: ‘I know I had been acting wild, but there was nothing I’d done that justified their treating me like I was a bank robber… Nothing that justified upending my entire life.’

She revealed how she was forced to take ‘prepacked medication’ and treated like a child who couldn’t function for themselves.

‘I went from partying a lot to being a total monk,’ she wrote. ‘Security guards handed me prepackaged envelopes of meds and watched me take them. They put parental controls on my iPhone. Everything was scrutinized and controlled. Everything.’

Britney, who has sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, with her ex Kevin Federline, previously revealed in court she had been forced to use birth control and take medication against her will.

During one court appearance, she told the judge: ‘Ma’am, my dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, and my management, who played huge roles in punishing me when I said “No [to going on tour] — Ma’am, they should be in jail”.’

She claimed for many years that she did everything in her power to push back against the conservatorship so that she could be given more freedom and autonomy.

However, she claims it was always ignored, hidden or minimized. Recalling one TV appearance in which she desperately tried to raise the alarm, she said: ‘I even mentioned the conservatorship on a talk show in 2016, but somehow that part of the interview didn’t make it to the air. Huh. How interesting.’