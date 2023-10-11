Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Billie Eilish has declared that her hit 2019 song Bad Guy was ‘like the stupidest song in the world.’

The 21-year-old singer during a joint appearance with her brother Finneas O’Connell, 26, on Jimmy Kimmel Live was asked by Jimmy, 55, if they were hard on themselves about lyrics and past songs.

‘Yes, for sure,’ said Billie.

‘But it’s really good. Oh, my god, don’t gasp,’ Billie added as the audience reacted to her remark.

‘But it’s just like you have to understand. You have to have, like, humor in it. Like, that song is I’m trolling. That song is supposed to be goofy, but it’s just funny because it’s dumb,’ Billie said as the audience giggled.

‘It’s literally, like, ”Duh.” Like, what does that mean?,’ Billie said.

‘Listen, it works,’ said Jimmy, who noted that when Bad Guy comes on in his house that his children are ‘just waiting’ for the ‘Duh’ part to come up.

‘They love the Duh,’ Jimmy said.

‘Well, it definitely works,’ Billie said.

Billie went on to say that both Finneas and herself ‘disagree’ with artists who are hateful toward their own music.

‘I find it really frustrating. Like, why are you doing this then?,’ Billie said.

Billie added that they are both fans of what they make and that she loves her own music even though it can still make her cringe.

Jimmy later pointed out that their new song What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack has been streamed 600 million times.

‘You guys ever, like, think about the numbers and how mind-boggling that is?,’ Jimmy asked.

‘Pretty nuts. That’s a lot of listens,’ said Billie, who recently opened up about struggling with fame.

Jimmy asked how they go about writing a song that someone asked them to make.

Billie said she and Finneas ‘thrive’ in those conditions.

She admitted that it’s difficult to sit and write about how she’s feeling just from her own perspective and enjoys being given a prompt.