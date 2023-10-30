Monday, October 30, 2023 – British singer, Adele has admitted that she is ‘desperate’ to have another baby, she admitted during her Las Vegas residency performance at Caesars Palace on Saturday night, October 28th.

The singer, 35, disclosed this after she spotted the doctor who delivered her son Angelo, 11 in the audience of her Halloween special concert.

She confessed that she is feeling very broody, as the memories came flooding back after seeing the maternity doctor.

After sharing a sweet hug with Colin, Adele returned to stage and recalled that she might give ‘him [Colin] a call’ in the future.

She said: ‘I took a double look and he’s here. I’m desperate for another baby, Colin, bloody hell, so I might give you a call. My son turned 11 a couple of weeks ago and he’s not a baby anymore, it’s crazy.

I don’t want everyone to know who has seen inside my insides. My womb is starting to ache a little bit.

‘It’s like, ‘Baby, baby, baby. Need a baby, need a baby’.’

Adele, who was dressed as Morticia Addams, burst into tears as she sang When We Were Young from her album 25.

As she performed the emotional song, Adele suddenly paused her concert as she spotted a familiar face, bursting into tears as she rushed into the audience to give the doctor a hug.

Adele shares Angelo, from her three year marriage to Simon Konecki and has said she is ‘ready to be a mother again soon.’

During the weekend 33 performance, Adele could be seen mouthing ‘shut up!’ in between lines of the heartbreaking ballad, as she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

‘Oh my god, Colin! Oh my god! This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby!

‘I haven’t seen you for years!’ she exclaimed, as she paused the song and ran up into the audience.

Adele is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, 44. The pair have been dating for over two years. They went public with their relationship in July 2021 when they were seated courtside together at an NBA game.