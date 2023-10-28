Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Princeton, son of late singer, Aaron Carter has filed a lawsuit against doctors and pharmacies over his father’s alleged wrongful death.

The nearly 2-year-old son of Aaron in documents obtained by TMZ, claimed that doctors prescribed Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Alprazolam with no medical justification and knowing Aaron’s “mental health and psychiatric condition.

The lawsuit names, among others, Walgreens, claiming the drugs and quantities, along with Aaron’s psychiatric issues, should have sounded alarm bells for the pharmacy.

Princeton’s mom, Melanie Martin, filed the suit on his behalf and he is seeking unspecified damages.

Aaron died November 5, 2022. He was found by his housekeeper, dead in his bathtub. The official cause of death was Xanax and huffing that led to drowning.