Monday, October 02, 2023 – Rapper Shordie Shordie is going viral after he was filmed punching a fan for throwing up alleged gang signs at his show.

Over the weekend, the Baltimore rapper got on stage for his performance at the El Rey Theatre in Chico, California.

As seen in the video that has been circulating on social media, Shordie Shordie is onstage performing when a man holding a red bandana begans throwing up alleged gang signs at him.

After a few seconds, Shordie punches the concertgoer in the face, causing the man to stumble before a member of the rapper’s entourage delivers a crushing blow that sends the fan crashing to the ground.

By the time the fan got back onto his feet, security broke up the fight and escorted him out of the venue.

Shordie Shordie later hopped on social media to defend his actions.

“On that incident that occurred last night,” he began in a short clip posted to his Instagram Stories. “That was not no fan. That was not no female. That was a disrespectful ass n***a who needed his face slapped. And we did that. That’s how it go.”

Watch the video below.

Shordie Shordie knocks out fan after trying to “bang” on him.



*BEST ANGLE*💀



#shordieshordie#fight#gang#ohgeesy#nojumper#viral#blueface pic.twitter.com/kyPLSDBfNJ — €¥ç (@bitchdisbsfr) September 30, 2023