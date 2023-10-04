Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – An active shooter has unleashed chaos in a shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

Videos shared online show people fleeing from the scene. Another shows the suspected shooter with a gun.

Screams and loud bangs can be heard in the chilling clips, as people pour out the doors of the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

Footage has been shared on social media platform X showing various angles, with some inside the mall as loud bangs ring out.

Witnesses report that the centre has been closed.

A Twitter user shared a photo of police subduing the suspect and wrote in the caption: “The culprit has been caught, everyone!!!”

Watch videos from the scene below.

Everyone in siam paragon or going there. Please dont. There’s gunshot and everyone is evacuating.❗️❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/CbjXzKduyj — nitrojanee • 정진 x 브라잇윈 (@nitrojanee) October 3, 2023