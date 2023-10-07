Saturday, October 7, 2023 – President William Ruto left Luos in a state of confusion after he delivered a coded message to suggest he may be working with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

During the Thanksgiving ceremony for Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Ruto assured Nyanza residents that they would not be discriminated against by the government because of their political affiliations.

According to Ruto, there are no Opposition citizens in the country, and everyone, including Raila, is a Kenyan and in government.

“For a long time, because of politics, there has been a suggestion that the people of Nyanza belong to the Opposition, I want to make it clear that there are no opposition people in Kenya, everyone is a Kenyan and this government is theirs,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State vowed to make sure the Nyanza residents receive the same treatment as other Kenyans from other regions.

“People of Nyanza, I want you to know that just like other Kenyans, you will be taken care of by the Kenyan government. No part of Kenya will be discriminated against based on party politics or politics in general. Kenya is one, and we will work for all Kenyans without discrimination,” Ruto stated.

The President further said opposition politics should end once elections are over adding that the opposition politicians are supposed to criticize and correct the government.

This comes even as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Ruto that he and his people from Mt. Kenya will protest against him if dares bring Raila to government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.