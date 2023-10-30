Monday, October 30, 2023 – A junior female official working in one of the crucial state agencies has reporteldy put a senior parliamentary staff and a Western MP in awkward position for double dealing them.

While the senior parliamentary staff has been sponsoring her to live large, the MP influenced her recruitment to the state agency.

The married MP reportedly has a kid with the lady and it remains to be seen whether he will dump her after the revelations.

Interestingly, the two gentlemen are friends.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.