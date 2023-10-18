Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – The affordable housing will no longer be affordable for hustlers living in government houses beginning next month.

This is after President William Ruto increased rent for them in a move that has shocked everybody, considering that he is working on affordable housing units.

Ruto, through the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development, increased rent for its houses by 10 percent.

In a letter by Housing PS Charles Hinga to his Treasury counterpart, Chris Kiptoo, dated September 28, the government indicated that the new rates would take effect from November 1, 2023.

The letter which emerged on Tuesday was a follow-up on earlier propositions made by the State Department in 2021.

It was explained that the new move was aimed at raising revenue for the department.

The new move by the government will mostly affect civil servants who rent houses run by various government institutions and agencies.

On most occasions, the government housing offers a reprieve to government workers as the rent charged is usually lower compared to privately owned houses.

The move will therefore affect many Kenyans who are struggling to make ends meet, owing to the cost of living that has been on the rise in recent years.

Notably, the increase in rent also comes at a time when the government is also seeking to raise funds to undertake affordable housing projects across the country.

The government is seeking to build 200,000 houses per year across the county with employees already facing a monthly cut of 1.5 per cent of their salaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST