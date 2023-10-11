Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has surprised Kenyans after he supported the privatisation of the Mombasa Port by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Initially, Raila Odinga had assured Coastal residents that he would fight tooth and nail to ensure Mombasa Port is not privatised.

However, on Monday, Raila said the privatisation of the port was the best global practice to attract private capital for expansion and modernisation to enhance efficiency.

Raila Odinga also said he and former President Uhuru Kenyatta had sold the plan to Kenyans when they were campaigning for the presidency in 2022.

“We were vilified by UDA leadership during the campaign for saying that we would concede some services at the port to enhance efficiency. I’m surprised they have embraced it”, Raila said.

Mr. Odinga’s statement comes off in line with President William Ruto’s move to privatise the port, a move that sparked sharp reactions from coastal leaders.

