Monday, October 16, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has surprised Kenyans after he dismissed claims that he had endorsed former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2027.

In a statement on Monday, Raila through his spokesman, Dennis Onyango, stated that the praise for Kalonzo should not be interpreted as the party’s position on its 2027 political ambitions, given that the elections are four years away.

“Mr. Odinga therefore clarifies that his praise for H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka for standing with him in three successive elections, the Wiper leader’s strong Christian values and the support Mr. Musyoka has built across the country was not an endorsement of Mr. Musyoka as the Azimio presidential candidate in 2027,” read part of the statement.

“Rather, the praise was an acknowledgment and appreciation of past deeds that are in the public domain.”

The former Premier said the coalition believes in giving all aspiring presidential candidates an equal chance and that the coalition candidate will only be announced a year or so before the 2027 elections.

According to the statement, Odinga is confident that President William Ruto will have no chance against Kalonzo if they contest the election.

“Mr. Odinga however believes that Mr. Musyoka has what it takes to beat Hon. William Ruto in a free and fair presidential contest, contrary to Mr. Ruto’s recent claim that he would easily beat the Wiper leader,” Onyango said.

“Mr. Odinga further assures Azimio supporters and the country that he plans to remain very active in party and national politics all the way to 2027.

The statement comes after Odinga, on Sunday, during Siaya senator Oburu Oginga’s birthday celebration in Bondo, Siaya County, accused President Ruto of trying to divide the coalition by falsely speculating on Kalonzo’s candidacy in 2027, asserting that they will stand with the Wiper boss.

