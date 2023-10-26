Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai has accused President William Ruto’s son Nick Ruto of being behind the construction of illegal buildings in the Lavington and Kileleshwa suburbs.
In a post on his X platform on Thursday, Alai who was elected to the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party, claimed that Nick Ruto who operates from his father’s Weston Hotel, has been collecting bribes from Chinese developers who are behind the construction of high-rise buildings in Kileleshwa and Lavington.
Alai also alleged that Nick Ruto, who is Ruto’s eldest son, has also opened a gun shooting range at Ngong Forest.
“I am told that Nick Ruto has opened a bribery collection shop at Weston Hotel and a shooting range inside Ngong Road Forest (Racecourse).
“He collects money from all crooks who are putting up #NairobiVerticalSlums and they say area residents and MCAs can’t do anything about it,” Alai wrote on his X platform.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Most African leaders with there son’s and daughters are cursed not all, when they get in to power they think they are on top of the world yet they are in hell,Zakayo William Ruto and his son ” Zakayo Pwagu Na pwaguzi” this people are sick there is cursed family a father and son wezi tupu,they may be untouchable let me remind Zakayo Ruto pwagu and his son zakayo pwaguzi Kenyans are unbreakable and we have the power your just awere useless idiots servants, remember we feed you,the toilets you go do your shit it’s form awere sweet,the beds your sleeping we pay everything is for tax payers,you don’t own us anything we own you and your lives the only thing we can’t control is Air you breathe to make matters worse they trips you go abroad we pay your freedom belongs to us yet you don’t have respect you time is up and the clock is ticking soon we are coming after you and everything your stealing from us Sio mbali you better start packing and be afraid what is coming you can’t stop it Zakayo pwaguzi Nick Ruto trade wisely you will end up like:-
1.South Africa:Duduzane Zuma the son of Jacob Zuma accused of corruption, racketeering, extortion and fraud he is hiding in Dubai for fear of being killed.
2.Equatorial Guinea:Teodorin Obiang worth 107 million erous the verdict is expected on 27 October 2023.
3.congo-brazzaville:Julienne sassou-nguesso she is under investigation acquisition by couples in 2006 of a hotel 5 million Euros.
4.Senegal :Karim wabe sentence for 6 years imprisonment of 210 million euros with his father living in Qatar fear to be killed.
5.Central Africa Republic:Jean-Francis Bozize he has become a subject of international arrest warrant associated with criminal and public funds.
6.Egypt:Gamal and Alaa Mubarak son’s of Hosni Mubarak sentence by court to three years imprisonment for corruption still 2011 revolt covered their sentence.
Zakayo Pwaguzi nick Ruto trade wisely hii Kenya Sio ya mamayako iko Na wenyewe your father hatatusumbuwa Na wewe utusumbuwe power Nia wananchi be carefu your father will be soon kicked out he has lots of enemies so trade wisely get the record straight.