Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai has accused President William Ruto’s son Nick Ruto of being behind the construction of illegal buildings in the Lavington and Kileleshwa suburbs.

In a post on his X platform on Thursday, Alai who was elected to the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party, claimed that Nick Ruto who operates from his father’s Weston Hotel, has been collecting bribes from Chinese developers who are behind the construction of high-rise buildings in Kileleshwa and Lavington.

Alai also alleged that Nick Ruto, who is Ruto’s eldest son, has also opened a gun shooting range at Ngong Forest.

“I am told that Nick Ruto has opened a bribery collection shop at Weston Hotel and a shooting range inside Ngong Road Forest (Racecourse).

“He collects money from all crooks who are putting up #NairobiVerticalSlums and they say area residents and MCAs can’t do anything about it,” Alai wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST