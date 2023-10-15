Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has defied an order by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei who urged him to move his office from Railways Headquarters to the Old Treasury Building along Harambee Avenue.

In a memo, Koskei announced the changes that would see the Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management under CS Moses Kuria be moved to the Railways Headquarters where Mudavadi operated.

However, Mudavadi, who is also in charge of the Foreign Affairs docket, said in a statement on Twitter that he would continue working from the Railways Headquarters.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs remains at the Railways Headquarters,” his office said.

Mudavadi’s statement put him at a crossroads with Koskei, who is believed to be President William Ruto’s point man in the Cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST