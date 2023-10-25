Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – In what can be termed a big blow to the country’s medical advancement, Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret has closed its doors due to an unfavorable business environment in the country.

The hospital, which was offering some advanced medical treatments to the locals, closed its doors due to the high cost of maintaining the hospital and also heavy taxes imposed by President William Ruto’s government.

Sources said the hospital that has been housing a complex cancer unit was closed after the owners were unable to pay rent due to huge operating costs.

The hospital is owned by former Kesses Member of Parliament Swarup Mishra who was supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

The hospital closure is a big blow to President William Ruto who has been trying to attract investors in the country amid the high cost of living in the country and the weakening Shilling.

