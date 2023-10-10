Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Public Service CS Moses Kuria, and Tourism CS Alfred Mutua among others may be vetted afresh if demands by civil societies are heeded.

The Kenya National Civil Society Centre, a lobby group, has called on President William Ruto and the National Assembly to ensure that all Cabinet Secretaries who were reassigned to different ministries in the latest reshuffle are vetted afresh.

In a statement yesterday, the lobby group, through its Executive Director Suba Churchill, called for fresh evaluation arguing that the reshuffle serves as an indicator that the CSs and PSs failed to deliver on their mandate.

”It is only through such vetting that their reassignment can accord and be seen to have been done in accordance with the dictates of Chapter Six and Article 152 (2) of the Constitution on the procedure for appointment of Cabinet Secretaries,” read the statement in part.

The lobby group further argued that East Africa Community (EAC) Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza should be dismissed, citing what they described as dismal performance during her vetting when she was first appointed to the Tourism docket.

”Vetting the reassigned CSs and PSs afresh will accord the sovereign people of Kenya, the National Assembly, Constitutional Commissions, and independent offices charged with ensuring compliance to the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and Integrity,” the statement read in part.

Ruto reshuffled his cabinet on October 4 in a bid to improve efficiency in the delivery of government services.

CSs Alfred Mutua, Moses Kuria, Aisha Jumwa, Rebecca Miano, Alice Wahome, and Zackariah Njeru were reassigned, while Mudavadi was handed extra roles taking up the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST