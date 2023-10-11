Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has revealed the intrigues that forced President William Ruto to pick Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate in the 2022 General Election.

Opening up for the first time on the issue, Ngunjiri claimed it is because of Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, that he landed the DP’s slot.

According to Ngunjiri, Second Lady Pastor Dorcas Rigathi broke down after she was overwhelmed with emotions in a meeting held in Karen at the height of the 2022 elections.

He noted that Pastor Dorcas shed tears as she pleaded with President William Ruto to pick her husband as his running mate.

According to Ngunjiri, the meeting was held at the official residence of the DP and was attended by five people.

Other than Gachagua, his wife and the President, Ngunjiri, and Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro were also in attendance.

The quartet reportedly visited Ruto to convince him to support Gachagua’s candidature for the DP role, arguing that he was the right choice at the time owing to the political dynamics in Mt Kenya.

Gachagua then faced stiff competition from Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, who was the favourite candidate according to Kenya Kwanza insiders.

“I am old, but I cried defending the DP. Gachagua’s wife cried, and I can say that Ruto heeded our cries.

“We did not hate Interior CS Kithure Kindiki. However, to put the Mt Kenya vote in one basket, we had to settle on Gachagua,” he stated.

Ngunjiri’s revelation comes amid reports of a looming fallout between Ruto and Gachagua, despite the former not addressing the claims as the latter continues to refute them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST