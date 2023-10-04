Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – As Kenyans continue to mourn the sudden demise of celebrated techpreneur and co-founder of Wananchi Online, Njeri Rionge, it is now emerging that her death was caused by extreme religious teachings.

According to a family source, she fell victim to suspicious religious teachings that emphasized intensive religious fasting, prayer, and repentance over health and work.

This led her to depression and subsequent death that occurred on Monday, October 2.

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru was among the first people to break the sad news of her death.

“Goodbye Njeri. We will miss you greatly,’’ Mucheru, who co-founded Wananchi Online with Njeri, wrote on his X handle without divulging the cause of her death.

According to a friend, she had moved to Canada to stay with her husband but was lately going through a divorce.



In 1999, Rionge, together with Mucheru co-founded multi-million-dollar firm Wananchi Online which grew to become today’s Wananchi Group, Zuku’s parent firm.

Throughout her highly-decorated professional life, Njeri held board positions at Unilever Tea (Brooke Bond Kenya), the Institute of Directors (Kenya), the Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA), and Ambulance Air Rescue (AAR) Holdings, and at Wananchi Group.

She was also an advisory committee member of Sport at the Service of Humanity at the Vatican.

However, her life went into a downward spiral after she reportedly joined a religious cult.

She has always been a staunch born-again Christian throughout her entrepreneurial life but was later consumed by the alleged extreme religious beliefs.

She used to post occult teachings on her social media pages.

See how Netizens reacted after finding out she was consumed by extreme religious beliefs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.