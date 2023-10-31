Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has revealed that Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, is being threatened by powerful cartels from the State House who control the Nairobi Revenue Collection.

Under the current Constitution, Sakaja is supposed to be the one managing the Nairobi revenue collection but according to Alai, it is controlled by the state house and some operatives from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Nairobi collects Sh 200 million daily in revenue and that is over Sh 70 billion in a year.

In a press conference, Alai said Sakaja is powerless when it comes to revenue management and when he tries to manage it he is threatened by cartels who have the blessing of President William Ruto

“We want to know who are these faceless individuals behind this NRS because we can’t collect what we don’t know,” Alai said.

Alai‘s revelations come as Nairobi County was ranked as the worst-performing county by the latest survey by Infotrak.

The Kenyan DAILY POST