Wednesday October 11, 2023 – UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala is under siege and may be expelled from the party anytime.

This was revealed by Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa, who accused Malala of being ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s mole in UDA.

Speaking during an interview, Barasa urged President William Ruto to sack Malala with immediate effect because he is up to no good.

The lawmaker gave insights into the fallout between Malala and a number of senior members of Ruto’s party, including Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei.

He cited Malala’s onslaught on Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker Moses Wetangula to fold their village parties and join UDA, accusing him of doing Raila’s bidding.

Barasa explained his actions were dividing the Kenya Kwanza faction at a time when Kenyans were questioning the performance of the Ruto government.

Besides, Barasa indicated that the the running of UDA recruitment membership drives that have turned chaotic in the recent months thanks to Malala.

The lawmaker explained that the party had seen minimal uptake in membership explaining that the SG had failed in that area.

He further explained that the SG had failed in defending the government agenda against opposition leaders who he stated understood how to play their cards, especially during the Finance Act debate.

“I have never seen Cleophas Malala issuing a rejoinder to what Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has stated. Sifuna is a very good person in terms of understanding the role that comes with the office as ODM SG.”

“He is a young lawyer and very eloquent. He has made us feel like we do not have an SG,” he noted.

