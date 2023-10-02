Monday, October 2, 2023 – Controversial singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee has surprised Kenyans after hinting that her marriage with Swiss husband ‘Omosh’ Schweizer has flopped.

Taking to her social media accounts, Akothee hinted that she is battling depression and asked bloggers to give her some space.

It is now emerging that Akothee’s husband had a chequered character.

She reportedly discovered that he was a pornstar running an online dating website.

He reportedly hired some men to act as family members during dowry negotiations.

Akothee’s marriage with Omosh left Kenyans talking, with most people predicting that their marriage would end in tears.

Below is a post by an X user exposing Omosh’s chequered character.

