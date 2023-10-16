Monday, October 16, 2023 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary (CS) Alfred Mutua has ordered a contractor to work 24 hours non-stop to ensure the completion of Ronald Ngala Utalii College in Kilifi County.

Mutua made the order after receiving a brief that showed that the construction had dragged on for 16 years.

While visiting the site, CS Mutua, who was recently transferred from the powerful Foreign Affairs Ministry due to the alleged incompetence, expressed his frustration with the little progress, noting that the slow pace had denied deserving students the opportunity to access quality education.

“We agreed with the contractor that in keeping with the standards of fast developing economies such as Dubai and Singapore, construction will be conducted on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week so as to deliver on the project in the fastest time possible,” the CS directed.

“My expectation is that by the end of March 2024, Phase One will be complete and operational, thereafter, students will be in class studying.”

Mutua, who is less than a week into the new job, confessed that he had made the order without knowing the budget available for the project.

The Cabinet Secretary further indicated that he had directed Ministry officials to furnish him with a report detailing available funds within 10 days.

CS Mutua further revealed that he had also directed the contractor to prioritise essential buildings within the institution to enable construction to be completed within the shortest time possible.

“We agreed that the administration buildings, social hall, student class blocks, dining hall, and one or two student accommodation blocks can be completed first so that students can be admitted,” a statement from the CS read in part.

Mutua indicated that the contractor will then embark on the construction of a sports stadium, staff quarters, additional hostels, and other non-priority buildings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST