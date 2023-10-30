Monday October 30, 2023 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati is a man under siege. This is after he was blocked from accessing his office by mean looking General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

The GSU officers surrounded Arati’s secondary office in Gusii Stadium and completely denied him entry.

The officers were ferried to the premises in a police truck accompanied by other police vehicle but it is still unclear what their motivation was.

Sources claimed that the GSU surrounded the office after receiving orders from above.

Reports further indicated that the GSU battalion raided some of the offices associated with the Governor stationed at the county’s biggest stadium.

In an earlier address, Arati had claimed that the battalion had stormed his premises at night seeking to carry out the raid but he preferred any investigations be done during the day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST