Friday, October 6, 2023 – In a dramatic turn of events, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reached out to former president Uhuru Kenyatta for a political ‘handshake’ even after insulting him and vowing to deal with him squarely after taking power in 2022.

This comes as the revolution looms in Mt. Kenya against Gachagua and President William Ruto over unfulfilled promises.

Speaking during an interview, the DP confirmed he will soon initiate talks with the retired president in a bid to ‘foster unity and collaboration within the Mount Kenya region’.

The DP further urged Central Kenya leaders to put aside their differences and respect the former Head of State.

“As Mt Kenya leaders, we have agreed not to be fighting retired president Uhuru Kenyatta. I am planning to hold talks with him. I have ordered everyone to respect him, and he is also doing good to keep his peace,” said the DP.

Gachagua’s suggestion of a truce with his former boss signifies a significant shift in the political dynamics in the country.

Significantly, it comes a day after President William Ruto demoted Gachagua and elevated Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in the latest Cabinet reshuffle.

The move, according to analysts, suggests Mudavadi is the Head of State’s blue-eyed boy, perhaps at the expense of the DP.

