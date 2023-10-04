Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – A woman has been linked to witchcraft practices after she was filmed in the river doing bizarre acts while covered in a leso.

She was seen throwing a stone in the river before getting in the water while carrying a white chicken.

She dismantled the chicken’s head with her mouth and threw it in the river.

It is alleged that she was following instructions from a witch doctor.

Watch the shocking video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

