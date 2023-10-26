Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Netizens have reacted in shock after a video of some slay queens performing money rituals while naked emerged.

The young ladies are believed to be ‘ashawos’ (sex workers) and they were performing money rituals to attract more clients.

They were filmed in a room with empty baskets as they performed rituals.

The video exposes some of the devilish things young ladies do to live lavish lifestyles.

Watch the trending video through this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.