Monday, October 16, 2023 – A middle-aged man from Baringo North is suspected to have killed his 2-year-old daughter after a disagreement with his wife.

Alex Komen, a community health worker, visited his wife a few weeks ago and took away their daughter, claiming that he wanted to stay with her.

As weeks passed by, his wife demanded to know the whereabouts of their baby.

He claimed that he had taken the baby to his sister’s place in Nairobi.

His wife reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

Alex was questioned by police and insisted that he had taken the baby to his sister’s place.

He was later released under controversial circumstances, prompting his wife to seek justice in the court.

Alex was asked to produce the child in court a few days ago.

He failed to appear in court after being summoned and switched off his phone.

It later emerged that he had killed the baby and dumped the body in a forest.

Villagers united and went to Sesoi forest to search for the body.

The body of the little angel was discovered in the forest burnt beyond recognition after a search that lasted for 12 hours.

The clothes of the baby named Precious were found in the forest alongside charred remains of skull and ribs.

Detectives visited the scene and took the remains for postmortem as investigations continue.

Below are photos of the murder suspect and his late daughter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST