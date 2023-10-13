Friday, October 13, 2023 – A family in Kamulu is in distress after their daughter was abducted outside their home.

The missing girl identified as Maryanne Waithira, a Grade 6 pupil, was reportedly picked up by an unknown man on September 26, 2023.

She has been missing for three weeks now.

Her family is appealing to anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

