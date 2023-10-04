Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Vera Sidika is mourning following the sudden demise of her fellow socialite, Aziza Frisby.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Vera expressed her disbelief and revealed that she spoke to Aziza on the phone the other day.

“It’s a lie, we just spoke the other day, wtf man! Been crying my lungs out. My little sister is no more, someone tells me it’s a crazy nightmare,” she wrote.

She strongly suggested the possibility of foul play in Azziza’s demise and implied that some individuals killed her over jealousy.

Sidika vowed to uncover the truth and emphasized that Aziza’s radiant talent and success might have made her a target.

“I can promise you one thing. That girl’s star is too bright they couldn’t take it anymore. They had to finish her and we will get to the bottom of this. Jealousy everywhere. I know for sure what that city has turned into. You can’t trust anybody,” she wrote.

Aziza Frisby is a famous Insta model of a mixed-race tracing her roots to Tanzania and Britain.

She lived life on the fast lane as seen in the photos below

