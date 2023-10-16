Monday, October 16, 2023 – Police have launched investigations after an administrative police officer shot and killed her husband at their rental house on Saturday night before surrendering to the police.

Constable Lillian Biwott, attached to the Eldoret branch of the Kenya Bureau of Standards, is said to have shot her husband Victor Kipchumba 12 times in the chest and head following a long-running family dispute.

On the fateful day, she reported for duty before rushing back to her house and after arguing with her husband, she shot him dead and surrendered to the police.

According to Kipchumba’s uncle, she had threatened to kill him several times before she committed the heinous act.

The family is now demanding justice for their slain son.

Watch the video courtesy of NTV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.