Friday, October 13, 2023 – A Local Manufacturing Expo organized by Ministry of Health officials at KICC was briefly interrupted after someone hacked into an online broadcast and displayed HD porn on the screen while the meeting was going on.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha and other senior officials in the health ministry watched in disbelief as the high-definition porn video played on the screen.

Those in attendance were also covered in shame, following the mishap.

IT officials moved with speed to solve the mishap before the meeting continued.

The expo was organized to encourage local manufacturing of medicines and other health products to achieve universal health coverage goals.

It brought together local and foreign investors who specialize in the manufacturing of medicines.

