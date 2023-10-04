Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – A beautiful lady working at Equity Afia allowed a man to record their sex escapades, not knowing that he would later embarrass her.

In the leaked steamy video, the light-skinned corporate lass identified as Connie is seen enjoying steamy sessions with a man while in her birthday suit.

She was aware that her sex partner was recording their private moments and at some point, she allowed him to suck her boobs.

It is not clear why Connie allowed the unidentified man to record her naked, yet she knows how men are fond of blackmailing ladies after recording secret sex escapades.

According to the man who leaked the video, Connie loves alcohol and dishes out her flesh easily while drunk.

Watch the leaked video through this LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.