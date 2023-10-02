Tuesday, October 03, 2023 – A car performing doughnuts stunt at a packed car meet has ploughed into a crowd, injuring spectators.

The driver of the vehicle lost control at the event, which was attended by around 500 people on Saturday evening, September 30.

At least two people were injured – one believed to be seriously.

Hawkswoth Industrial Estate in Swindon was the place of the meeting, which turned into chaos after a vehicle was seen spinning out of control.

Forming a circle around the group of drivers, it appeared one driver lost control, with the doughnuts performed by the vehicle stopping abruptly. The car stopped drifting and slammed into the crowd.

Wiltshire Police has since confirmed they are reviewing footage from the event and will act on any offences found. Offenders will be identified through the footage provided to the force.

Officers later said a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, though this is not linked with the injuries.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “We responded to reports of a large car meet at the Hawksworth Industrial estate, Swindon just before 7.30pm on the evening of Saturday, September 30. The gathering involved around 100 cars and 500 people.

“One of the vehicles has hit pedestrians, causing injuries thought to be serious to at least one person, not thought to be life-threatening. Officers attending were greeted with hostility with the tyres on one police vehicle being damaged and an unknown substance being sprayed onto officers.

“Wiltshire Police is working with partner agencies in order to reduce future car meets.”

Wiltshire Air Ambulance medics arrived to the scene by car while ambulance crews and two fire engines were also confirmed at the scene.

Watch the video below.