Sunday, October 01, 2023 – At least seven people have died in a fire at a nightclub complex early this morning in the south eastern Spanish city of Murcia.

The main fire broke out Sunday, October 1, at Teatre nightclub, located in the Atalayas area, around 06:00 local time, and local media reported that the venues, Golden and Fonda venues were also affected after the flames spread.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown and witnesses said that there are at least eight people with whom they have not been able to contact since the fire started, as authorities warn the death toll could rise.

Footage released on the X account of Murcia’s fire service showed firefighters working to control flames inside the nightclub. The fire had destroyed part of the roof, the footage showed.

“The number of deaths inside the Atalayas nightclub has risen to seven,” Murcia Mayor Jose Ballesta wrote on X.

“We are devastated,” he said on Spanish TV channel 24h, adding rescuers were still searching for several people reported missing.

Ballesta told 24h the fire started at around 6 a.m and had now been brought under control.

He said emergency services were working to establish the cause of the blaze.

Four people have been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

