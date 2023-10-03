Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has given his way forward as far as his wild proposal to extend President William Ruto’s term is concerned.

This is after he vowed to escalate his proposal of extending the presidential term limit to Parliament despite the objections of his UDA Party and the poor residents of Nandi.

UDA party distanced itself from Cherargei’s proposal, noting that President William Ruto was determined to deliver his promises within the constitutionally prescribed 5-year terms.

“In this country, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I am entitled to my proposal. I will still push through even at the level of Parliament,” he stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Nandi residents, who in fact, proposed the presidential term to be reduced further to 3 years instead of 5.

However, speaking yesterday, the outspoken lawmaker confirmed that he was scheduled to table a bill in the National Assembly seeking to extend a president’s term limit from five years to seven years.

Cherargei’s resolution coincides with his push to seek an audience with the National Dialogue Committee to defend his controversial proposal.

In a letter, the lawmaker argues that appearing before the committee will accord him a chance to set the record straight on the matter he argues is of national interest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.