Friday, October 13, 2023 – The Essex Police of the UK has released a report of its findings on a Kenya Airways plane that was intercepted by Airforce jets while en route to London Heathrow.

In a statement, the UK police found no major security concern during the investigations.

The plane had been intercepted midair and diverted to London Stansted Airport for a thorough security check. The plane left the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday minutes past 9 a.m.

According to the UK police, the investigations involved talking to the cabin crew and the passengers about the potential threat on board the plane.

“Officers have established there is nothing of concern on board a flight diverted to Stansted Airport. Officers carried out inquiries and established there was nothing of concern on board.”

“The plane has been handed back to the airport which has remained operational throughout,” read the police statement in part.

Major UK publications had reported that there were fears of a bomb threat on the plane given the security experts that were witnessed at Stansted Airport waiting for the plane’s, arrival.

The fake report alleged that the plane went to Russia and then Tunisia before going to London; something that KQ refuted.

However, the police did not reveal the exact threat that had been reported and investigated.

