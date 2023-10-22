Sunday, October 22, 2023 – President William Ruto has signed 11 key deals with his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, during his official visit to Kenya, even after failing to attend this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kericho on Friday despite being the chief guest.

Lourenço, who was invited as the chief guest, missed the 60th celebrations due to unforeseen reasons.

Speaking at State House Nairobi, Ruto detailed that his administration had struck a deal on wildlife conservation, mining business, youth development, forest conservation, agriculture, ICT, and oil and gas cooperation, among others.

Other agreements touched on the health and training of government administrators at respective schools of government.

During the discussions, Kenya also secured a deal that will see direct flights between the two countries resumed. The flights were stopped at the onset of the global pandemic.

On the other hand, Ruto announced that Kenya had waived visa requirements for citizens of Angola. The Southern African country, however, was yet to sign the same deal.

On his part, Lourenço indicated that the matter would be discussed once he returns to Angola, promising that a decision would be made in the coming days.

“In this matter of Visa, reciprocity has to prevail. We will carefully consider the possibility of reciprocating the same to ordinary passports. “

“The signing can take place here or in the city of Luanda,” the visiting President stated.

Lourenço also invited Ruto for a State visit to Luanda.

In reciprocation, Ruto endorsed his candidature for the African Union chairmanship in 2026.

