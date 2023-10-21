Saturday, October 21, 2023– Following the death of four women at Kericho Green Stadium on Friday, Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters have begun speculating on what might be the cause of the accident that left local residents in shock.

The four women died after a stampede during the entry to the stadium which was the venue of this year’s Mashujaa Day which was presided by President William Ruto.

Immediately after the accident, Azimio supporters who are still sulking after opposition leader Raila Odinga was annihilated by President William Ruto in last year’s presidential election, stated speculating what might have caused the stampede and their comments are very surprising.

Here are some of the comments from Azimio fanatics.

“We’ve never heard of these cases in other counties before…..why? why? Kericho surely…….anyway pole to the families and quick recovery to the injured people,” Bob Mutua wrote.

“condolences to them. Though I feel the stadium wasn’t ready to host such magnitude of people. twas like paddy farms so muddy showdy work done by those in charge,” Jerry Odhiambo wrote.

“Did the president sacrifice the four hustlers?,” Mary Wambui

