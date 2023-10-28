Saturday. October 28, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko is among millions of Kenyans who sent goodwill messages to former President Uhuru Kenyatta as he celebrated his 62nd birthday on Thursday.

Uhuru, who served as president from 2013 to 2022, was born on October 26, 1961, in Nairobi.

Despite planning his impeachment in 2022, Sonko on Saturday gifted the former President with a whisky worth Sh 1.03 million.

Sonko added that he gifted Uhuru with a cake and some finest drinks as a sign of missing the happy, good days the duo used to spend together before and after he became President.

This is what Mike Sonko wrote on his X platform on Saturday.

“HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY, MY FORMER BUDDY UHURU MUIGAI KENYATTA.

It is written in the book of Mathew 5:43. “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

I celebrate the former President H.E Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. May the Good Lord give him good health and a long life as he celebrates his 62nd birthday.

I have gifted him with a cake, a card, and some finest drinks as a sign of missing the happy good days we used to spend together before and after he became president.

Happy birthday, my brother, and may your additional year bring you happiness.

May God forgive me for the insults, unkind words, and anything I have said to provoke you in revenge.

I have also forgiven you for all the wrongdoings and persecution.

May you live long. God bless you and your family. In the Book of Luke 6:27-30 (NIV), the Lord says: 27 “But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, 28 bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.

29 If someone slaps you on one cheek, turn to them the other also.

If someone takes your coat, do not withhold your shirt from them. 30. Give to everyone who asks you, and if anyone takes what belongs to you, do not demand it back,”

