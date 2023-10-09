Monday, October 9, 2023 – ODM rebel MPs should really be worried if what happened to them yesterday in Nyanza is anything to go by.

This is after they were heckled right in front of President William Ruto for dumping Raila Odinga to join the government.

Ruto was addressing a rally in Awendo, Migori County when hell broke loose.

Rongo MP Paul Rabuor, Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhimabo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda were in attendance.

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol was also at the rally.

Oduol fell out with governor James Orengo, a few months into office over the management of the county.

The leaders were cut short during their speeches as locals shouted them down, an indication that the voters could be unhappy over their decision to ditch Raila.

In particular, Nyamita was roughed by locals as he attempted to get on the dais where Ruto and other top leaders were in attendance.

Angry residents were captured on video telling the seasoned politician that he was not welcome to the meeting despite him being a close ally to the President.

While the politicians have maintained that they will continue working with the President so as to bring development to the region, they have seen their popularity dwindle among the electorate.

During the Nyanza meet-the-people tour, Ruto focused on creating a newfound friendship with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, a situation that saw the rebels relegated to the fringes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST