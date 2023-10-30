Monday, October 30, 2023 – Budding lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru has revealed what members of the Kikuyu community are saying in regards to President William Ruto’s one year into office.

The Kikuyu community voted for Ruto to the last man in the last election and according to lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, they are now regretting and gnashing their teeth for voting for the man from Sugoi.

Njiru said many kikuyus are saying they could have listened to former President Uhuru Kenyatta who warned them against voting Ruto.

“Ruto rules from Private JETS, chartered CHOPPERS and on top of VEHICLES then u ask why the dollar is trading at Kshs. 155 per Dollar…Natulikua tumeWoooniwa,” Njiru said in reference to what Kikuyus are saying.

Before his retirement, Uhuru termed Ruto as a political conman who would endear himself to the masses during campaigns but when he assumes the presidency he would do nothing for Kenyans but loot taxpayers’ money.

Uhuru was supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST