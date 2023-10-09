Monday, October 9, 2023 – The looming handshake between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is causing some people sleepless nights.

After Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua vehemently opposed the recent dalliance between Raila and Ruto, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is also uncomfortable with the bromance.

Addressing congregants at Mwingi Township, Kitui County, Kalonzo dismissed Ruto’s request to Raila for support in the 2027 presidential race, finding humour in Ruto’s plea to have Raila reciprocate the support he received from the Head of State in 2007.

He maintained that he has supported Raila in his political journey more than President Ruto has, hence in his opinion, he is more deserving of the former Prime Minister’s support in 2027.

In cheeky fashion, Kalonzo called for a poll to be conducted in the Nyanza region to determine who has supported Raila more between the two.

“Today I have seen the current President William Ruto saying that he will compete with me in 2027,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper Party leader said that in the coming days, he will travel to Kisumu to conduct the poll himself.

Ruto asked Raila, who was once a close ally, to reciprocate the support he received in 2007 by supporting his State House bid in 2027.

“For him to be today referred to as former Prime Minister, I am the one who helped put him in office,” Ruto stated.

“I was a Baba ardent supporter together with others, we came together and supported him but unfortunately, we never clinched the Presidency. I have voted for Baba and I am calling on him to support me in 2027,” Ruto said in Homa Bay.

Ruto, while exuding confidence in his re-election chances in 2027, noted no politician poses a significant threat to his bid.

“If Raila will not be running, my competitor will be Kalonzo, but really will he manage to mount a serious challenge?” President Ruto posed to Homa Bay residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST