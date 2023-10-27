Friday, October 27, 2023 – Homa Bay County, under the leadership of Governor Gladys Wanga, has jumped to the defence of ODM Leader Raila Odinga after it emerged that he launched fake and poisonous maize flour in the country.

A report by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) indicated that flour from the Kigoto maize milling plant that was launched by Raila in November 2022 is unfit for human consumption.

The Kebs laboratory test report showed that the Mokwa maize flour had a high aflatoxin content of 19.46 against the required maximum of 10.

However, in response, Governor Gladys Wanga urged locals and consumers not to panic over the possible poisoning of maize flour manufactured at the Kigoto Maize Milling Plant in the county.

Through Homa Bay County Chief Officer for Investment Ellyas Orondo, the County Government admitted that indeed 36 bales of maize flour manufactured at Kigoto had high aflatoxin.

Orondo, however, said the 36 bales whose quality had been questioned by the Kebs were not meant for sale.

He said the 36 bales of maize flour were ground after the factory opened after not grinding flour for several months, adding that the flour was to be examined.

He added that the flour would have been thrown away if laboratory tests revealed that it contained a high level of aflatoxin.

“What happened is that our machine stopped working for some months. When we were resuming production, we set aside the 36 bales for testing the quality of our flour.

“That is what was tested by KEBS and we acknowledge their results,” Orondo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST