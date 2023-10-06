Friday, October 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence after President William Ruto demoted him and elevated Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in the latest Cabinet reshuffle.

On Wednesday, Ruto transferred the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Gachagua’s office and handed it over to Mudavadi, raising questions about the power dynamics within the Kenya Kwanza government.

However, speaking during an interview yesterday, Gachagua said that there is no power play pitting him and Mudavadi, indicating that they discuss and share ideas on day-to-day matters.

He defended his relationship with President William Ruto following the latest Cabinet reshuffle, saying he consulted him before the reshuffle.

He also said that his relationship with his boss has not changed as he continues to be entrusted with significant responsibilities in the government.

“Ruto and I always keep talking, if you see the work, he has given me, it’s a lot hence there’s no power play between Mudavadi and I. If I see an area is not going well, I approach him and we talk about these things,” he said.

“President William Ruto and I are joined at the hip. We talk on a daily basis. My relationship with the President is top-notch. He has mandated me with a great responsibility because he understands my output. We shall continue working for Kenyans until the end of our term.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST