Thursday, October 19, 2023 – A consignment of counterfeit alcoholic drinks has been impounded by detectives following an ongoing operation on high-level tax evasion schemes by traders dealing in alcoholic products.

Over 2,000 empty bottles and 800 bottles of counterfeit spirits destined for the local market were recovered, following a meticulous operation conducted by detectives from the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit and officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The counterfeited drinks whose safety to consumers could not be immediately ascertained were packaged in branded bottles that are popular among local joints including, King Horse, Blue Star, King Vodka, Nest Vodka, Chrome Vodka, Blue Ice Vodka, Triple Ace, People Vodka among others.

The sleuths also recovered 26,000 pieces of counterfeit KRA stamps, 1,080 liters of Ethanol, 2 sacks of well packaged assorted bottle tops and assorted labels of different alcoholic brands.

Earlier, the multi-agency team acting on intelligence had raided a residential property at Kayole’s Sasian Estate, where the illegal consignments that was projected to evade taxes worth Sh4,978,400 were confiscated.

A seizure notice was issued to the owner of the property and the goods impounded as detectives investigate the source of the ethanol and the fake KRA stamps.

