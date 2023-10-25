Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba, has done an act of God after visiting the home of veteran broadcaster, Leonard Mambo Mbotela on Tuesday.

The CS went to check on Mbotela who has been battling ill health for a few years.

During the visit, Namwamba presented Mbotela with the Hongera Award and Sh 1 million in recognition of his contribution to the nation.

In a statement posted on the ministry’s official X account, the CS and the legendary broadcaster, famed for his ‘Je Huu Ni Uungwana’ programme, reminisced about the good old days of radio broadcasting, especially sports commentary.

“CS Ababu thanked the broadcaster for his contribution to radio broadcast in the country, adding that his name was firmly etched in the history of our nation.

“He lauded Mr. Mbotela’s mentorship of so many journalists in Kenya and reserved special praise for him for nurturing and showing them the way,” the statement reads in part.

On his part, Namwamba hailed Mbotela as a living legend, adding that his visit was a special blessing to him.

“I drank from the fountain of wisdom of this incredible national hero of all time, the ever-green, irrepressible colossus Leonard Mambo Mbotela, he of the peerless “Je, huu ni ungwana” fame,” Namwamba posted on his official X social media account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST